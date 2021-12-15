Air Lease Corporation (AL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Air Lease Corporation (AL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.12, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AL was $42.12, representing a -20.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.96 and a 15.33% increase over the 52 week low of $36.52.

AL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). AL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.26. Zacks Investment Research reports AL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -28.87%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the al Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 4.04% over the last 100 days. FXR has the highest percent weighting of AL at 1.34%.

