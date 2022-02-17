Air Lease corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $107 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Air Lease corp. reported adjusted earnings of $200 million or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $597 million from $489 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.24 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $597 Mln vs. $489 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.