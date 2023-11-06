News & Insights

Air Lease Corp. Q3 Net Income Rises; Revenues Up 17%

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL) reported third quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $122.0 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $100.0 million, or $0.90 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income per share was $1.59, compared to $1.32. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues increased by 17% to $659.4 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The company said the increase in total revenues was primarily driven by the continued growth in fleet and an increase in sales activity. Analysts on average had estimated $662.16 million in revenue.

Shares of Air Lease Corp. are up 1% in pre-market trade on Monday.

