Air Lease corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Air Lease corp. (AL):

Earnings: -$479.4 million in Q1 vs. $80.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.21 in Q1 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Air Lease corp. reported adjusted earnings of $200.9 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.99 per share Revenue: $596.7 million in Q1 vs. $474.8 million in the same period last year.

