Air Lease Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $92.55 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $210.63 million, or $1.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Air Lease corp. reported adjusted earnings of $150.36 million or $1.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $712.90 million from $716.57 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $92.55 Mln. vs. $210.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $712.90 Mln vs. $716.57 Mln last year.

