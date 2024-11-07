Air Lease Corp. Q3 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $91.6 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $122 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $690.164 million from $659.364 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $91.6 Mln. vs. $122 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $690.164 Mln vs. $659.364 Mln last year.

