Air Lease Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Air Lease corp. (AL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $135.4 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $91.6 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $725.4 million from $690.2 million last year.

Air Lease corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

