Air Lease Corp (AL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Air Lease Corporation AL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 22, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised 8.4% downward in the past 60 days to 76 cents per share. The bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missing the same in the other two quarters). It has trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

Let’s take a look at the factors that are expected to have influenced the company’s performance in the quarter under review.

With air-travel demand significantly suppressed due to coronavirus concerns, Air Lease is experiencing weakness in lease demand, which is expected to have hurt performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Collection rate is expected to have remained subdued due to declining air travel demand.

Airline companies’ deferral of aircraft deliveries to cope with the crisis is also anticipated to have put pressure on the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. Moreover, rising operating expenses are expected to get reflected in the bottom line.

Meanwhile, steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is anticipated to have driven the top line in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the company delivered 10 new aircraft including two A320neos, six A321neos, one A330-900 and one A350-1000. Also, the company’s aircraft investment in the quarter is expected to have totaled nearly $1.1 billion. Additionally, higher revenues from rentals of flight equipment are expected to get reflected in the top line.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Air Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Air Lease has an Earnings ESP of 6.11% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 81 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents.

Zacks Rank: Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Highlights of Q3 Earnings

Air Lease's earnings of $1.02 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also declined 23.9% year over year. The quarterly results reflect the impact of coronavirus on the company’s operations. Quarterly revenues of $493.6 million also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $500.9 million. The top line slipped 7% year over year due to an approximate 5% decline in revenues from the rental of flight equipment.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Golar LNG Limited GLNG, Herc Holdings Inc. HRI and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Golar LNG has an Earnings ESP of +50.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 currently. The company will release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 25.

Herc Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +9.63% and a Zacks Rank #2, presently. The company will announce fourth-quarter results on Feb 18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and is currently Zacks #3 Ranked. The company is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 18.

