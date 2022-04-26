Air Lease Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.11, changing hands as low as $41.75 per share. Air Lease Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.41 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.60.

