Air Lease Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.93, changing hands as high as $44.42 per share. Air Lease Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $28.01 per share, with $52.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.28.

