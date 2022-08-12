Air Lease Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AL

In trading on Friday, shares of Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.18, changing hands as high as $40.25 per share. Air Lease Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.75 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.05.

