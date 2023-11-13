Air Lease Bags Long-term Lease Contracts From Egyptair For 18 Boeing 737-8 Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Air Lease Corp. (AL), an aircraft leasing company, on Monday announced long-term lease contracts for 18 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft with Egyptair.

AL will start delivering the new Boeing aircraft beginning in 2025 through 2026 from ALC's order book with Boeing.

This is the first deal between ALC and the Egyptian flag carrier and the first 737-8 addition to the EGYPTAIR fleet.

These 18 new generation Boeing 737-8 aircraft will replace Egyptair's aging narrow-body fleet with the fuel-efficient Boeing aircraft to significantly enhance the airline's fleet operations and competitiveness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.