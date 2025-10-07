Air Lease Announces Encouraging Activity Update for Q3 2025

Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and significant financing activities occurring in the third quarter of 2025.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Air Lease’s fleet included 503 owned aircraft and 50 managed aircraft. By the end of the third quarter of 2025, AL had commitments to purchase 228 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, with deliveries scheduled through 2031.

The company had already delivered 13 new aircraft from AL’s orderbook, which includes two Airbus A220s, two Airbus A321neos, six Boeing 737-8s and three Boeing 737-9s. It also sold five aircraft to third-party buyers.

Total aircraft investments in the third quarter of 2025 were $685 million. Most of that took place in the first half of the September quarter.

AL gained $60 million from the settlement with certain insurers regarding insurance claims related to its former Russian fleet.

We would like to remind investors that steady fleet growth and an increase in sales activity have been driving Air Lease’s top-line growth.

Given the aforementioned encouraging fleet numbers for the third quarter of 2025, we look forward to AL’s third-quarter 2025 earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on Nov. 3, after market close.

AL's Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Currently, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a solid run on the bourse so far this year. Shares of AL have gained 32.2% year to date, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s surge of 13.5%.

AL Stock’s YTD Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Wabtec Corporation ( WAB ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Wabtec has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), with the average beat being 5.41%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2025 earnings has been revised 1.60% upward in the past 90 days.

Shares of Wabtec have gained 10.6% over the past year. WAB’s 2025 earnings are expected to grow 17.59% year over year.

Delta Air Lines has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 4.80%. Shares of DAL have rallied 15.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAL’s 2025 earnings has been revised 13.3% upward in the past 90 days. DAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.7% for the current year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wabtec (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.