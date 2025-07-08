Air Lease Announces Encouraging Activity Update for Q2 2025

Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and significant financing activities occurring in the second quarter of 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, Air Lease’s fleet included 495 owned aircraft and 53 managed aircraft. By the end of the second quarter of 2025, AL had commitments to purchase 241 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, with deliveries scheduled through 2031.

The company had already delivered 12 new aircraft from AL’s orderbook, which includes six Airbus A220s, one A321neo, two Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 787-9, and two Boeing 787-10s. It also sold four aircraft to third-party buyers.

Total aircraft investments in the second quarter of 2025 were $890 million. Most of that took place in the second half of the June quarter.

AL gained $344 million from the settlement with certain insurers of insurance claims in relation to its former Russian fleet.

We would like to remind investors that steady fleet growth and an increase in sales activity have been driving Air Lease’s top-line growth.

Given the aforementioned encouraging fleet numbers for the second quarter of 2025, we look forward to AL’s second-quarter 2025 earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on Aug. 4, after market close.

AL’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Currently, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had a solid run on the bourse over the past three months. Shares of AL have gained 32% over the past three months, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s surge of 21.6%.

AL Stock Three-Month Price Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider SkyWest, Inc. ( SKYW ) and Kirby Corporation ( KEX ).

SkyWest, founded in 1972, is based in St. George and operates regional jets for major U.S. airlines. SKYW is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SKYW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise track record, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 17.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings has been revised 1.30% upward in the past 60 days. SKYW’s second-quarter 2025 earnings are expected to grow 28.5% year over year.

KEX currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

KEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.7% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5%. Shares of KEX have rallied 10.5% year to date.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.