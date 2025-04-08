Air Lease Announces Encouraging Activity Update for Q1 2025

Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and significant financing activities occurring in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, Air Lease’s fleet included 487 owned aircraft and 57 managed aircraft. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, AL had commitments to purchase 255 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for delivery through 2029.

The company had already delivered 14 new aircraft from AL’s orderbook, including four Airbus A220s, eight Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 737-9, and one Boeing 787-10. It also sold 16 aircraft to third-party buyers.

Total aircraft investments in the first quarter of 2025 were $800 million. Most of that took place in the second half of the March quarter.

We would like to remind investors that steady fleet growth and an increase in sales activity have been driving Air Lease’s top-line growth.

Given the aforementioned encouraging fleet numbers for the first quarter of 2025, we look forward to AL’s first-quarter 2025 earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on May 5, after market close.

AL’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Air Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Air Transport Services Group ATSG and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Air Transport Services

Air Transport Services Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ATSG has an expected earnings growth rate of 31% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATSG’s 2025 earnings has remained constant over the past 90 days.

ATSG has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 6.1%. Shares of ATSG have gained 50.1% in the past six months.

Expeditors

Expeditors International of Washington carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 2.2% over the past 90 days.

EXPD has an encouraging track record regarding earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met it once. The average surprise was 11.6%. Shares of EXPD have plunged 10.9% in the past six months.

