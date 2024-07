(RTTNews) - Aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp. (AL) announced Monday the delivery of one new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to Croatia Airlines.

This is the first A220 to join the Croatian carrier's fleet and the first of six new A220 aircraft confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC's orderbook with Airbus.

