Air Lease (AL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 6, after market close.

Air Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 5.6% in the past 90 days.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Air Lease this earnings season.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Air Lease’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $682.07 million, indicating growth of 7.2% year over year. The top line is likely to have benefited from continuous growth in the company’s fleet, an increase in sales activity and higher end-of-lease revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of rental of flight equipmentis pegged at $645 million, indicating 4.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for aircraft sales, trading activity and other sources’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $32.81 million, indicating 78.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

However, escalating operating expenses, due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment costs, might be a concern for Air Lease’sbottom line in the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Air Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Air Lease has an Earnings ESP of -5.58% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Air Lease Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Air Lease Corporation price-eps-surprise | Air Lease Corporation Quote

Highlights of Q4

Air Lease’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $1.89 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 and improved 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Upbeat revenues aided the results. Total revenues of $716.6 million outpaced the consensus estimate of $683.5 million and surged 19.1% year over year, owing to continuous growth in the company’s fleet and an increase in lease revenues.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2024 earnings:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) has an Earnings ESP of +6.39% and a Zacks Rank #2. EXPD will release results on May 7. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPD’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 2.8% in the past 60 days.

Euronav NV EURN currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.94% and a Zacks Rank #3. EURN will release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.

Euronav is headquartered in Belgium. Favorable oil tanker rates are supporting the stock’s growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EURN’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 6.52% over the past 60 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

