Air Lease (AL) to Deliver 15 New A321XLRs to Air Canada

Air Lease Corporation AL announced a long-term lease placement for 15 new Airbus A321XLR aircraft with Air Canada. The new jets are scheduled to be delivered in 2024 and 2025 from AL’s order book with Airbus.

Chief executive officer and president of Air Lease, John L. Plueger, stated, “We’re honored to significantly expand our long-term relationship with Air Canada with the lease of these 15 advanced-technology, environmentally friendly A321XLR aircraft, which will facilitate significant network expansion with the highest levels of service and comfort for Air Canada’s passengers”.

These fleet renewal techniques will help Air Canada to reach its sustainability targets by lowering costs and completing emission-reduction objectives. Such moves are expected to boost AL’s top-line numbers by augmenting lease revenues.

