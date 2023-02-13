Air Lease (AL) to Announce Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

Air Lease AL is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, after market close.

Air Lease has an impressive earning surprise history, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters, with an average of 25.39%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.05, down 15.32% from the year-ago reported figure. The earnings consensus of the company has been revised downward by 2.78% in the past 60 days.

Let’s delve into the factors that are expected to influence the fourth-quarter earnings of Air Lease.

Air Lease Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Air Lease Corporation price-eps-surprise | Air Lease Corporation Quote

The company has been benefiting from a growing fleet size. This was partially offset in the fourth quarter by the termination of the company’s leasing activities in Russia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the top line is currently pegged at $598.62 million, slightly above the year-ago figure.

Meanwhile, steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is anticipated to have driven the top line in the fourth quarter. As per the company’s update on its activities during the quarter, Air Lease has delivered 16 new aircraft, which includes two Airbus A220-300s, five A321neos, two Airbus A330-900neos, three Boeing 737-8s, three Boeing 737-9s and one Boeing 787-9.

Also, the company’s aircraft investment in the quarter is expected to have totaled nearly $1 billion. Additionally, higher revenues from rentals of flight equipment are expected to get reflected in the top line.

The company has been facing difficulties in its supply chain. The delayed delivery of aircraft is expected to hurt results. Additionally, operating expenses seem to have affected the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Air Lease this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported withour Earnings ESP Filter.

Air Lease has an Earnings ESP of +10.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Highlights of Q3

Total revenues of $561.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570 million. However, the top line jumped 7% year over year, owing to the continuous growth in the company’s fleet, lower lease restructuring losses and higher aircraft sales, trading and other revenues. Quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents and improved 3.4% year over year on the back of an increase in revenues.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation, which according to our model have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.29%. WAB will release results on Feb 15.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.30 which is at 10.17% growth on a year-over-year basis. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 0.62%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. EXPD will release results on Feb 21.

The company has a current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88, revised 0.53% upward in the past 60 days. EXPD has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters by an average of 22.1%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.