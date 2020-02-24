Air Lease (AL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.68, changing hands as low as $39.99 per share. Air Lease Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.98 per share, with $49.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.67.

