Air Lease (AL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.26, changing hands as high as $46.88 per share. Air Lease Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.25 per share, with $52.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.75.

