Air Lease (AL) Q4 Earnings Beat, Fall Y/Y on Coronavirus Woes

Air Lease Corporation’s AL fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 94 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 33.8% year over year. Results reflect the impact of coronavirus on the company’s operations.



Quarterly revenues of $489.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509 million and also declined 10.8% year over year due to 4.1% decrease in revenues from the rental of flight equipment. Notably, rental of flight equipment revenues contributed 98.9% to the top line.

Other Statistics

Revenues from aircraft sales, trading activity and other sources fell 87.6% to $5.48 million in the reported quarter. Total expenses inched up 2.7% to $351.28 million due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment costs.



As of Dec 31, 2020, Air Lease owned 332 aircraft with a net book value of $20.4 billion. Total fleet size at the end of the fourth quarter was 799 (including owned fleet of 332) compared with 858 (including owned fleet of 292) at 2019-end.

Liquidity

Air Lease, carrying a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.73 billion compared with $317.49 million at 2019 end. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company had $16.52 billion of debt financing, net of discount and issuance costs compared with $13.58 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Air Lease has a strong liquidity position of $7.7 billion, which should help the company tackle coronavirus-induced challenges efficiently.

Dividend Update

Air Lease’s board approved a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, payable to shareholders on Apr 7, 2021 of record as of Mar 19, 2021.

Outlook

Due to aircraft delivery delays, thanks to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Lease anticipates reduced sales activity in 2021 as was the case in 2020. The company expects capital expenditures to be significantly less in 2021 than what it had planned prior to the pandemic. While this should boost the company’s liquidity position, it will also hinder its revenue growth. Further, Air Lease expects coronavirus-led woes to continue to put pressure on its collection rate.

Sectorial Snapshot

Let’s take a look into some other Zacks Transportation sector companies’ fourth-quarter results.



Triton International Limited TRTN, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.70 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. However, total leasing revenues of $337.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.5 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. Additionally, total revenues of $3,169.2 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,397 million.



Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corporation WAB, reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of 98 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. Total sales of $2,023.7 million also fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,106.5 million. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #4.

