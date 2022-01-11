Air Lease (AL) Makes $1.2B Worth of Aircraft Investments in Q4

Air Lease Corporation AL provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and financing activities that took place in the fourth quarter of 2021.



As of Dec 31, 2021, AL’s fleet comprised of 382 owned (indicating a rise from 370 owned as of Sep 30, 2021) and 92 managed aircraft, with 416 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to be delivered through 2028. The company delivered 15 new aircraft from its order book, including seven Airbus A321neo, three Airbus A350-1000, one Boeing 737-8 and four Boeing 737-9 jets. Growth in Air Lease’s fleet is expected to have aided its top line in the fourth quarter.



During the fourth quarter, Air Lease made aircraft investments of approximately $1.2 billion, the majority of which was made in the second half of the quarter. The company sold three aircraft to third-party buyers in the quarter.

Under its financing activity, Air Lease issued $300 million of 4.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative perpetual series C preferred stock. Further, senior unsecured revolving credit facility has been upsized to $6.8 billion from $6.5 billion.

