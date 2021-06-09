Air Lease (AL) Delivers One A350-900 Airbus to World2Fly

Air Lease Corporation AL announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease to Spanish airline — World2Fly. It is the first of two new A350-900 jets to be delivered from Air Lease's order book with Airbus.

This modern and fuel efficient aircraft consists of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Matthew Stevens, assistant vice president of marketing at Air Lease, stated, “We are delighted to deliver our first of two new A350-900 aircraft to our new customer, World2Fly”.

Apart from this delivery to World2Fly, Air Lease recently announced the delivery of a new Boeing 737-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Aeromexico. It is the first of four new Boeing 737-9s jets confirmed to be delivered to the Mexico-based carrier.

Both these deliveries are expected to boost Air Lease’s top-line numbers by augmenting lease revenues.

Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector includes Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

