Air Lease Adds 32 Boeing 737 MAX Jets To Its Portfolio

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Air Lease Corp. (AL) Monday announced the aircraft lessor is expanding its airplane portfolio with an order for 32 additional 737-8 and 737-9 jets.

Airl Lease said it is increasing its 737 MAX family offering to meet airline demand for modern, fuel-efficient and sustainable operations.

"Following our memorandum of understanding with Boeing in February for these 32 737 MAX aircraft, we are pleased to announce the signing of this definitive purchase agreement. We believe that the economic and operating advantages of the 737 MAX will serve our airline customers well as they favor modern, fuel efficient aircraft," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

In February the lessor added 18 737 MAXs to its portfolio. With the new order, ALC has 130 737 MAXs in its backlog.

