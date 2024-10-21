Is Air Industries Group (AIRI) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

The Aerospace group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Air Industries (AIRI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

Air Industries is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIRI's full-year earnings has moved 92.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AIRI has returned 83.4% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 4.1%. As we can see, Air Industries is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Leidos (LDOS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 56.6%.

Over the past three months, Leidos' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Air Industries is a member of the Aerospace - Defense industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 3.7% so far this year, so AIRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Leidos is also part of the same industry.

Air Industries and Leidos could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.