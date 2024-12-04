Air Industries gets $4M follow-on contract for F-35 arresting gear components

Air Industries (AIRI) Group announced that it has secured a follow-on contract valued at approximately $4M for arresting gear components to be used on the F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft. The contract originated in a European partner nation of the F-35 program. Production of the arresting gear components is expected to begin in the first half of 2025, with the contract scheduled for completion by year end 2025. This agreement demonstrates Air Industries Group’s commitment to supporting global defense initiatives and solidifying its role as a trusted supplier in the aerospace and defense sector. Lou Melluzzo, Chief Executive Officer of Air Industries Group commented: “The initial contract for these products was awarded in 2023, representing our first experience with this new customer. The current order affirms the mutual trust that we have established during the period of performance, and underscores our strategic objective to expand international sales, and to continue our strong support of the F-35 program.”

