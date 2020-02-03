Air Industries (AIRI) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Air Industries Group AIRI is expected to release fourth-quarter and 2019 results soon.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 133.33%. Moreover, Air Industries surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters by 52.78%, on average.



Let’s see how things are shaping up prior to this announcement.



Air Industries specializes in manufacturing structural parts, components and assemblies for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its products are currently deployed on a wide range of high-profile military and commercial aircraft, including the Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk, Lockheed Martin’s LMT F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman’s E2D Hawkeye, and commercial airliners, such as Boeing 777 and Airbus 380.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter sales stands at $14 million. The company’s revenue growth expectations indicate at positive earnings growth prospect for the company’s fourth quarter result.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a penny per share.

Air Industries Group Price and EPS Surprise

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Air Industries this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Air Industries has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stocks to Consider



Here are some defense companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Transdigm Group TDG is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 4. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Heico HEI is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 results soon. The company has an Earnings ESP of +8.94% and a Zacks Rank #1.



