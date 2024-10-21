Air Industries (AIRI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Air Industries (AIRI) standing at $5.90, reflecting a -1.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.27%.

The the stock of maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors has risen by 5.3% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.83 million, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $55.18 million, representing changes of +92.31% and +7.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Air Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Air Industries possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.