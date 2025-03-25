Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Air Industries (AIRI) ended the recent trading session at $3.84, demonstrating a -0.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had gained 2.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.59% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Air Industries in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14 million, up 3.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

