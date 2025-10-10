Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Moves -2.47%: What You Should Know

Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.56%.

The stock of maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors has fallen by 0.92% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 83.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10 million, down 20.38% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.61 per share and a revenue of $48.29 million, indicating changes of -48.78% and -12.37%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Air Industries boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

