Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Air Industries (AIRI) reached $3.95, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.71%.

Shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors have depreciated by 4.35% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.24% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 7.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Air Industries is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14 million, up 3.93% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Air Industries presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.