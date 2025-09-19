Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.08, marking a -2.22% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's shares have seen an increase of 3.62% over the last month, surpassing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 83.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10 million, down 20.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.61 per share and a revenue of $48.29 million, demonstrating changes of -48.78% and -12.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Air Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.56% lower. As of now, Air Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

