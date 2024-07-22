Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.50, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's stock has climbed by 10.25% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Air Industries in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $12 million, indicating a 9.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AIRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $53.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +2.9%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Air Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AIRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.