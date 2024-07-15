Air Industries (AIRI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Air Industries (AIRI) ended the recent trading session at $3.35, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had gained 1.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.51% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Air Industries in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12 million, down 9.16% from the prior-year quarter.

AIRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $53.01 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +2.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Air Industries is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

