Air Industries (AIRI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had lost 7.59% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 66.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14 million, reflecting a 3.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Air Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Air Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

