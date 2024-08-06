Air Industries (AIRI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Air Industries (AIRI) standing at $3.27, reflecting a +1.87% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

Shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors have depreciated by 3.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.74% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Air Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.21, marking a 75% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12 million, down 9.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.65 per share and revenue of $53.01 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +2.9%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

