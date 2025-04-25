Air Industries (AIRI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Air Industries (AIRI) ending at $3.40, denoting a +1.65% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

The the stock of maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors has fallen by 12.4% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.04, showcasing an 80.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14 million, reflecting a 0.43% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.23 per share and a revenue of $57.05 million, signifying shifts of +43.9% and +3.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Air Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 228.57% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Air Industries boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

