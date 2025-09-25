Air Industries (AIRI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Air Industries (AIRI) closed the most recent trading day at $3.11, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had lost 3.16% lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 83.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10 million, indicating a 20.38% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.61 per share and a revenue of $48.29 million, representing changes of -48.78% and -12.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.56% lower. As of now, Air Industries holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AIRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

