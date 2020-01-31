Air Industries (AIRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Air Industries (AIRI) closed the most recent trading day at $1.59, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors had lost 32.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIRI as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AIRI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AIRI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AIRI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.42.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.