Air Industries (AIRI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air Industries (AIRI) ended the recent trading session at $4.23, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's stock has dropped by 1.17% in the past month, falling short of the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Air Industries in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.02, signifying a 66.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14 million, indicating a 3.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Air Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AIRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.