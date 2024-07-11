Air Industries (AIRI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.29, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors's shares have seen a decrease of 7.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The upcoming earnings release of Air Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.21, reflecting a 75% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12 million, reflecting a 9.16% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.65 per share and a revenue of $53.01 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and +2.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Air Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

