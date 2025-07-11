Air Industries (AIRI) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Air Industries (AIRI) closed at $3.60, marking a -4.76% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The stock of maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors has risen by 6.78% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Air Industries in its upcoming release. On that day, Air Industries is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 266.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12 million, down 11.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.45 per share and a revenue of $53.39 million, signifying shifts of -9.76% and -3.12%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

