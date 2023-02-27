Air India's order for 470 jets at list price of $70 bln

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tata group-owned Air India's order for a record 470 aircraft from Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N will be at a list price of $70 billion, CEO Campbell Wilson said at a press conference on Monday.

The airline plans to fund the deal with internal cash flow, equity and sale and leaseback, Wilson added.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.