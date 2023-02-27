Companies
Air India's order for 470 jets at list price of $70 bln

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 27, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Aditi Shah for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tata group-owned Air India's order for a record 470 aircraft from Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N will be at a list price of $70 billion, CEO Campbell Wilson said at a press conference on Monday.

The airline plans to fund the deal with internal cash flow, equity and sale and leaseback, Wilson added.

