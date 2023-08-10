Air India unveils new logo in rebranding push under Tata Group

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Group on Thursday unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

The rebranding by Tata comes after years of under-investment in the airline under government control which meant it operated on outdated systems and practices.

"The vision we have for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new resurgent India where the aspirations of everyone is limitless," Air India chairperson N. Chandrasekaran said.

The new logo with the golden vista signifies the historically used window in Air India's current design, progressiveness and confidence, he said.

