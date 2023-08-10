Air India unveils new logo in rebranding push under Tata Group

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Group on Thursday unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

