News & Insights

Commodities

Air India unveils new logo in rebranding push under Tata Group

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 10, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Aditi Shah and Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Group on Thursday unveiled a new logo, branding and plane livery for Air India as part of a multi-million dollar transformation of the former state-run carrier.

The airline's new logo includes a modern design with golden, red and purple colours. It will replace the old logo of a red swan and orange spokes inside the swan, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi and Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.