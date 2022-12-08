Commodities

Air India to spend over $400 mln to refurbish cabin interiors

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

December 08, 2022 — 04:08 am EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Air India would spend more than $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet to attract more flyers after the carrier was taken over by Indian conglomerate Tata Group at the start of this year, it said on Thursday.

The refurbishment will involve introduction of a premium economy cabin, it said in a statement, adding that the first aircraft with refurbished interiors will enter service in mid-2024.

"Air India has committed to attain the highest standards of product and service befitting of a world class airline. We know that, at present, the cabin product on our 40 legacy widebody aircraft falls short of this standard," the company said.

The airline is working closely with partners to speed up the refit process and is leasing at least 11 new widebody aircraft with brand new interiors in the meantime, it added.

Once known for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service, state-owned Air India was swept into a downward spiral due to mounting debt and ballooning losses. The carrier drew flak for poor maintenance and delays as it struggled to pay staff and suppliers on time.

The troubled airline, which had been up for sale for years, was taken over by the Tata Group in January after winning a $2.4 billion bid.

Last month, Tata said it was merging Air India with Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI, to create a bigger full-service carrier that will strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.