Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia

June 7 (Reuters) - Air India said on Wednesday a reserve plane would take off from Mumbai on Wednesdayfor passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport in Russia's Far East because of engine trouble.

