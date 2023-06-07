News & Insights

Air India to send replacement plane for passengers stranded in Russia

June 07, 2023 — 01:21 am EDT

Written by Tanvi Mehta and Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

June 7 (Reuters) - Air India said on Wednesday a reserve plane would take off from Mumbai on Wednesdayfor passengers whose flight on Tuesday was forced to land at an airport in Russia's Far East because of engine trouble.

