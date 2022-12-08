Air India to invest $400 mln to refurbish cabin interiors

BENGALURU, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tata Group-owned carrier Air India said on Thursday it would invest $400 million to refurbish cabin interiors of all its existing wide-body aircraft.

The refurbishment will involve introduction of a premium economy cabin, the airline added.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nishit.Navin@thomsonreuters.com;))

