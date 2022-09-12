Air India to expand fleet with lease of 30 new aircraft

Corrects intro to say that fleet expansion begins from late 2022

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Air India will lease 30 new aircraft to expand its fleet by over 25% from late 2022, the company said on Monday.

The airline will add five Boeing BA.N wide-body aircraft and 25 Airbus AIR.PA narrow-body aircraft to its fleet.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.